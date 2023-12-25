Lifespan considering $300M bond issue for construction projects

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Corp. is eyeing the possibility of issuing approximately $300 million in tax-exempt bonds to fund several projects, including construction, expansion, remodeling and renovations.

The size, timing and final approval of the bond issue will depend on several factors, including market conditions and management considerations, Lifespan stated in its public notice of potential bond issuance filed on Dec. 19.

The state’s largest health system also said the pricing of the bonds is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2024, however it is not certain what the specific date the pricing and closing would occur or if a preliminary official statement will be available at that time.

Lifespan also indicated that Morgan Stanley Co. LLC is expected to act as underwriter for the bonds.

- Advertisement -

A spokesperson for Lifespan said they were unable to provide additional information on the bond issuance or projects it would fund, as the notice only indicates the health system is contemplating the bond issue.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.