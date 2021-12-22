Lifespan to require COVID vaccination proof or test for visitors

PROVIDENCE – People visiting patients at Lifespan Corp. health care facilities, such as Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital, will be required to present proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative test in order to enter the buildings starting on Dec. 27, the company announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases are rising in Rhode Island. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 887 on Dec. 20, according to the R.I. Department of Health, with 674.8 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, making the state a “high transmission” area based on standards outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“In light of increased community transmission and rising COVID cases, and to ensure the safety of our patients and staff, Lifespan will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative PCR COVID test result at visitor screening,” the company said in a message to patients. “Visitors will need to show a picture ID and proof of vaccination or results of a negative COVID PCR test administered within 48 hours of the visit.”

Lifespan said it would make exceptions “for end-of-life visitation, escorts for patients with disabilities, parents and caregivers of pediatric patients, birthing partners and in other designated circumstances” at the discretion of the clinical care team.

“Should you need to visit a loved one in the hospital, or be hospitalized yourself, we thank you for your cooperation and understanding,” Lifespan said in its message to patients.

A spokesperson for Care New England Health System said the company, which operates Women & Infants Hospital and Kent Hospital, said it is not currently implementing a similar requirement for visitors at its facilities.

“We continue to consider all of our options that are in the best interest of our patients and staff, but have not implemented any mandatory vaccination of visitors,” said Care New England spokesperson Jessica McCarthy.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.