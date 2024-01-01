Lifespan names Dr. Mahesh Jayaraman as chief of diagnostic imaging

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Mahesh V. Jayaraman, director of the Neurovascular Center at Rhode Island Hospital, has been named Lifespan Corp.’s chief of diagnostic imaging effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Jayaraman will also chair the Department of Diagnostic Imaging at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and will serve as the Elfriede Collis-Frances Weeden Gibson professor of diagnostic imaging.

As Lifespan’s chief of diagnostic imaging, Jayaraman will lead the implementation of new technologies aimed at improving patient care and expanding research in the areas of human factors research and population imaging, according to a news release.

“Dr. Jayaraman’s advancements in clinical innovation have helped elevate the quality of Lifespan’s diagnostic imaging services, which is essential to our mission of delivering exceptional care to patients,” said John Fernandez, Lifespan CEO and president.

Jayaraman is a widely recognized neurointerventional radiologist, and the Neurovascular Center at Rhode Island Hospital has gained international recognition for providing patient care with cerebrovascular disease. His research has shown that quicker access to mechanical thrombectomy for patients with large vessel occlusion results in better outcomes and affected changes in stroke systems of care throughout the country, according to the release.

“Our medical students and residents are fortunate to learn from a recognized leader in neurointerventional radiology,” said Dr. Mukesh K. Jain, senior vice president for health affairs and dean of medicine and biological sciences at Brown University. “I am looking forward to working with Dr. Jayaraman has he advances his plans to expand the department’s research presence.”

Jayaraman is also the president of the Society of Neurointerventional Surgery, a senior member of the American Society of Neuroradiology, and a fellow of the American College of Radiology. He completed the residency program in diagnostic radiology at Rhode Island Hospital and Brown University, where he was chief resident, as well as fellowships in both diagnostic and interventional neuroradiology at Stanford University, according to the release.

