Lifespan names Peterson executive vice president of ambulatory care

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Corp. announced it has hired Cindy Peterson to serve as its executive vice president of ambulatory care.

Peterson started in the new role in December 2023 and oversees physician practices, health care clinics and urgent care centers.

Peterson was hired to fill the position “as part of the overall strategic effort to increase access to high quality outpatient care,” according to a news release.

Most recently, Peterson was the vice president of regional ambulatory operations and business development for the major Boston-based teaching hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, according to her LinkedIn profile. In that role Peterson was responsible for ambulatory growth across markets and expanding the hospital’s ambulatory offerings into metro Boston, Greater Foxborough and the south shore of Massachusetts.

- Advertisement -

Peterson earned a bachelor’s degree from Amherst College and an MBA in health care management from Boston University.

“Cindy’s knowledge of the ambulatory care landscape in southeastern New England will help Lifespan develop outpatient programs that offer premier care in the communities where patients live and work,” said Lifespan CEO and President John Fernandez. “Enhancing access to high-quality, integrated ambulatory care helps patients stay healthy and improves their quality of life overall.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.