PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Corp. announced Wednesday it has officially rebranded as Brown University Health. The state’s largest health system said this rebranding is meant to reflect its expanded affiliation with Brown University. “The shift to Brown University Health not only highlights our academic alignment but also signals our commitment to expanding our reach and impact,

Almost 200 separate systems information applications were updated and the health system launched a newly branded website and intranet. More than 3,200 versions of over 100 new logos were created to reflect the health system’s new identity.

The rebrand includes a website refresh, as well as updated employee email addresses, exterior signs, caller ID updates on outgoing lines, workstation screens and staff shuttle buses.

The rebranding process comes after Lifespan

announced

in June new agreements with Brown University that included a name change, financial investments and updates to academic affiliation and governance.