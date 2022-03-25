Lifespan’s Duquette named 2022 Career Achiever for PBN’s C-Suite Awards program

PROVIDENCE – Cathy Duquette, executive vice president of quality and safety and chief nursing executive for Lifespan Corp., has been named the 2022 Career Achiever for Providence Business News’ annual C-Suite Awards program.

Duquette, who has served in her current role with the Providence-based health care system for a decade, led the planning for and implementation of full clinical, non-clinical, and wrap around service operations for the field hospital set up at the R.I. Convention Center during the COVID-19 pandemic. The site served 516 patients and there were no deaths there when it was in operation for about a year.

Jack Falvey, chief operating officer for North Kingstown-based Falvey Insurance Group, has been named the 2022 Rising Star. Falvey has led the company through a significant restructuring that has resulted in nearly doubling of employees and impressive financial results year over year that has created numerous opportunities for the company and its employees.

Duquette and Falvey are among 16 top C-level executives in the public, private and nonprofit sectors for their efforts as innovators, trailblazers, role models and leaders in the community who will be honored for the 2022 program. The honorees will be recognized April 28 in a ceremony at Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick from 5:30-8 p.m.

The honorees were selected in six categories – Career Achiever, Rising Star, Small Private Company, Large Private Company, Enterprise Private Company and Nonprofit/Social Services Agencies – with some categories based on local employee count.

The other 2022 C-Suite honorees, based on category, are:

ENTERPRISE PRIVATE COMPANY



Michelle Brodeur , The Fogarty Center chief financial officer

, The Fogarty Center chief financial officer Stephanie Federico , Cox Communications Inc. vice president of government affairs

, Cox Communications Inc. vice president of government affairs Bob Selle , Ocean State Job Lot chief people officer

, Ocean State Job Lot chief people officer William Wray, The Washington Trust Co. chief risk officer

LARGE PRIVATE COMPANY



Craig Cameron , MIKEL Inc. chief financial officer

, MIKEL Inc. chief financial officer Nancy Contillo , Thielsch Engineering Inc. chief human resources officer

, Thielsch Engineering Inc. chief human resources officer Julian Davies , Finlay Extracts & Ingredients USA Inc. chief operating officer

, Finlay Extracts & Ingredients USA Inc. chief operating officer Karen Medeiros, Gilbane Building Co. executive vice president and chief marketing officer

SMALL PRIVATE COMPANY



Jennifer Coia, Paolino Properties LP general counsel

NONPROFITS/SOCIAL SERVICES AGENCIES



Arianne Corrente , Rhode Island Foundation vice president of marketing and communications

, Rhode Island Foundation vice president of marketing and communications Michele Lederberg , Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island executive vice president, chief legal officer and chief administrative officer

, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island executive vice president, chief legal officer and chief administrative officer Sylvia Spears , College Unbound vice president for administration and innovation

, College Unbound vice president for administration and innovation Larry Warner , United Way of Rhode Island chief impact and equity officer

, United Way of Rhode Island chief impact and equity officer Brian Williams, Roger Williams University chief of staff

Tickets for PBN’s C-Suite Awards program can be purchased online at PBN.com. KPMG LLC is the program’s presenting sponsor.

