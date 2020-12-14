Lights of Love campaign kicks off in Westerly

WESTERLY – Westerly Hospital’s 36th annual Lights of Love campaign has kicked off with an invitation from the Westerly Hospital Auxiliary to the community to buy a “Love Light” for placement on a live tree on the hospital’s grounds.

The lights, meant to honor or remember a loved one, will shine next to lights purchased to honor a caregiver, first responder or other health care worker or volunteer who’s made a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Names of those being honored and remembered will be on display in the hospital’s main lobby.

For information or to request a donation form, email Carol Desillier at cdesillier28@gmail.com.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.