Lincoln mansion sells for $2.4M in town’s largest-ever residential sale

LINCOLN – In the town’s most expensive residential transaction on record, a home at 15 Red Brook Crossing in the Bridlewood Estates neighborhood recently sold for $2.43 million, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the seller.

The real estate firm said that it confirmed the property was the highest-selling home in Lincoln history by reviewing sales documented in the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

“The market continues to be very strong with demand exceeding supply at every price point, including the luxury market,” said Susan Perry, a Lila Delman Compass associate involved with the deal. “With extremely limited inventory in Providence, many buyers are considering communities like Bridlewood Estates as alternatives to the East Side.”

The 8,234-square-foot home, built in 2004 on a 1.75-acre lot, contains three bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, along with three fireplaces, according to the city’s online property assessment database.

Lila Delman Compass said the “luxury” home features a grand marble stairway, a foyer with “cathedral-height” ceilings and an open kitchen with a large center island with waterfall edge countertop and a large walk-in pantry. Underneath the marble staircase is a wine room, the real estate firm said.

The upper level of the two-story home includes the primary suite, with “an expansive dressing room and spa-like bath,” including a soaking tub, according to Lila Delman Compass.

Outside, the grounds include stamped concrete patios, a cabana, a hot tub and a gunite pool.

The home was last valued by town assessors in 2022 as being worth $1.93 million, according to the city’s online property database.

The property was sold by FS Group RI LLC to Wissam Haddad and Liana Haddad, according to a copy of the deed for the sale, a public record that’s available online.

