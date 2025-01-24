Lindy Nash Named Partner at Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD

Lindy Nash has been with CCK Law since 2016, following graduation from Suffolk University Law School. Lindy focuses on representing national charities and nonprofits, helping fulfill the wishes of their charitable donors while maximizing gifts and minimizing administrative burden. In addition to her work on behalf of her clients, Lindy serves on the Board of the National Association of Charitable Gift Planners (CGP) and as Vice President of Programming on the Executive Board of the Planned Giving Group of New England (PGGNE) and is the Immediate Past President of the Board of Trustees at the Providence Animal Rescue League (PARL).