LineSider Brewing Co. announced Tuesday in a Facebook post that Jeremy Ruff, the brewery's owner and head brewer, has decided to sell LineSider and it will close on July 28 after six years of operation.

“This decision was not made lightly, but after careful thought and a desire to dedicate more of my time to my family, it was clear that this was the right decision for me,” Ruff said in the post.

He also said LineSider ownership began discussions regarding the sale several months ago and the closing date is approaching.

Ruff and former two-time Super Bowl champion and New England Patriots center Dan Koppen opened the brewery in November 2018.

“Although this chapter is coming to a close, the memories and experiences we have gained will always hold a special place in our hearts,” Ruff said in the post. “LineSider Brewing Company has been more than a business; it has been a community – a place where friends, families, and colleagues can meet and enjoy a variety of great craft beer.”