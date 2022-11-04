List: Rhode Island’s Oldest Companies

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Ranked by number of local employees: 1. Rhode Island Hospital/Hasbro Children’s Hospital | No. of local employees: 8,043 2. Brown University | No. of local employees: 4,356 3. Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence | No. of local employees: 2,550 The complete list is available for purchase online. For information about participating in PBN’s Top Lists, or to make additions or…