Lists: Bristol County, Mass., Commercial Real Estate Sales – Retail

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RetailTop sales ranked by square footage: 1. 35 Highland Ave., Seekonk | Square footage: 666,468 2. 95 Highland Ave., Seekonk | Square footage: 640,768 3. 1314 Fall River Ave., Seekonk | Square footage: 57,200 The complete list is available for purchase online. For information about participating in PBN’s Top Lists, or to make additions or corrections, call (401) 680-4838 or…