Lists: Providence Restaurants

Get Recognized for Growth and Innovation

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced July 8th.

2024 Winners Announced! And if you are an alumni, we'd like to hear from you. Click logo for more details.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Ranked by number of reviews: 1. Hemenway’s Seafood Grill & Oyster Bar | No. of reviews: 1,025 2. Massimo Restaurant | No. of reviews: 932 3. Gracie’s | No. of reviews: 760 SUBSCRIBERS: Click here to view the complete list. For information about participating in PBN’s Top Lists, or to make additions or corrections, call

Ranked by number of reviews: 1. Hemenway’s Seafood Grill & Oyster Bar | No. of reviews: 1,025 2. Massimo Restaurant | No. of reviews: 932 3. Gracie’s | No. of reviews: 760

For information about participating in PBN’s Top Lists, or to make additions or corrections, call (401) 680-4838 or write to Research@PBN.com