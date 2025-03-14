Lists: Residential Real Estate Agencies

Ranked by value of residences sold in 2024: 1. Compass Real Estate | Value of residences sold in 2024: $990.9 million 2. Residential Properties Ltd. | Value of residences sold in 2024: $830 million 3. Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty | Value of residences sold in 2024: $647.4 million SUBSCRIBERS: Click here to view the complete list.

