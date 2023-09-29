Lists: Rhode Island Commercial Real Estate Sales – Office

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Top sales ranked by square footage: 1. 1 Goat Island, Newport | Square footage: 227,300 2. 10 Dorrance St., Providence | Square footage: 213,668 3. 15 Park Row West, Providence | Square footage: 117,981 The complete list is available for purchase online. For information about participating in PBN’s Top Lists, or to make additions or corrections, call (401) 680-4838 or…