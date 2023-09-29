Lists: Rhode Island Commercial Real Estate Sales – Retail

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RetailTop sales ranked by square footage: 1. 2245-2267 Post Road, Warwick | Square footage: 80,000 2. 650-700 Branch Ave., Providence | Square footage: 72,461 3. 2194-2200 Warwick Ave., Warwick | Square footage: 25,000 The complete list is available for purchase online. For information about participating in PBN’s Top Lists, or to make additions or corrections, call (401) 680-4838 or…