Ranked by newest: 1 (tie). South County Distillers | Year founded: 2020 1 (tie). The Industrious Spirit Co. | Year founded: 2020 3. Rhode Island Spirits Rhodium Distillery & Tasting Room | Year founded: 2019 SUBSCRIBERS: Click here to view the complete list. For information about participating in PBN’s Top Lists, or to make additions or corrections, call