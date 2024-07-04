Little Compton home near the ocean, 1.4 acres of land sell for $4.1M

LITTLE COMPTON – A 7,000-square-foot home and 1.4 acres of land with an inground pool and views of the Atlantic Ocean recently sold for $4.1 million, making it the highest residential property sale in Little Compton since 2022, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the sellers.

The 7 Beach St. home contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Mott & Chace, which cited the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service to declare this the most expensive home sale in Little Compton since 2022.

The two-story home, located in the Warrens Point area of Little Compton, near Phillippis Beach and Briggs Marsh, was built in 2006.

The home features a wood-shingle exterior and a barn-style post-and-beam interior, with hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and a stone fireplace in its large living room, the real estate firm said.

One on end of the home is a three-level lighthouse-like structure leading up to a wooden deck at the top overlooking the property, according to Mott & Chace.

The home also comes with an attached two-port garage and a fenced-in, 1,250-square-foot gunite pool in the backyard, along with a hot tub and a 630-square-foot blue-slate patio, according to town property records.

The home was most recently valued by Little Compton assessors in 2023 as being worth $4.39 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that assessed property value, $2.43 million was attributed to the 1.4 acres of land, while the rest was attributed to the house.

The buyer had to pay Little Compton’s agricultural conservancy tax at the closing of the sale, according to Mott & Chace.

The sellers were represented by Cherry Arnold, sales associate of Mott & Chace, while the buyers in this transaction were represented by Lisa Haffenreffer of Compass Inc.

According to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Campbell Field, Dorish Licht and Paul Silver in their capacities as trustees of several trusts that owned the property, which was purchased by Victor Patterson and Laura Patterson, according to the deed.

