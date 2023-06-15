Little Compton home sells for $2M in town’s 2nd-biggest sale of 2023

LITTLE COMPTON – A contemporary oceanside home recently sold for $2 million, making it the second-most-expensive home sale in the town in 2023 so far, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 20 Ocean Drive home spans 2,314 square feet of living space, including three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Mott & Chace. The home was constructed in 1960, perched on a 0.95-acre lot overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The wood-shingle home, located within the Indian Rock Acres subdivision, sold for more than $252,000 over the asking price, after receiving multiple offers within 24 hours of the listing, according to Mott & Chace.

The home is located next to South Shore Beach, with views of Cuttyhunk and Martha’s Vineyard in the distance.

- Advertisement -

The single-family home was most recently valued by Little Compton assessors in 2022 as being worth $1.3 million, according to the property tax evaluation database.

The two-story home features a total of seven rooms with hardwood floors throughout most of them, which includes a sunroom and a porch overlooking the ocean. The home’s living room features a sleek marble fireplace, the firm said.

The sellers were represented by the Soby-Fox Team at Mott & Chace, while the buyers were represented by Holly Prentice, a sales associate for Mott & Chace.

According to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the property sale, the home was sold by Suzanne Gump and the Suzanne Gump Living Trust. The deed states that the home was purchased by William Kain and Kathryn Kain.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.