Local apothecary’s products sold in stores nationwide and in Canada

Kass Ferland Haroun’s interest in magic started in childhood, watching their grandmother divine the future from coffee grounds. But it was only during the pandemic that the Cranston resident’s fascination for the mystical world became a business. Goddex Apothecary launched in August 2020, selling candles, balms and incense inspired by tarot and Greek mythology at…