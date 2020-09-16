Local colleges, College Crusade offer free dual-enrollment program for Providence seniors

PROVIDENCE – Community College of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, the College Crusade of Rhode Island and the Providence Public School District are collaborating to launch a free dual-enrollment program in which Providence high school seniors can earn college credits.

“Accelerate: A college experience for Providence seniors” will allow participating high school seniors to choose from a number of approved college pathways and earn up to 24 college credits over two semesters.

The courses, which begin Sept. 14 at RIC and Sept. 21 at CCRI, will be delivered online. The partnership between CCRI, RIC, College Crusade and PPSD was facilitated by the R.I. Department of Education via PrepareRI.

Eligible students must have a GPA higher than 2.8, at least a 90% attendance rate, PSAT and English language arts scores higher than 410, or have successfully completed PrepareRI’s readiness project, internship boot camp or internship program.

Students in the Accelerate program will receive advising support, as well as early tracking of student engagement and performance to ensure student success.

“We have a solemn obligation to do all we can to put our Providence high school students on track for success,” R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said in a statement. “This initiative delivers on the commitment we made to our entire school community last year – we will exhaust all efforts to give you the best education possible. I am so grateful to CCRI and RIC for working to make this program possible, and I look forward to watching our students accelerate their learning.”

For more information, contact College Crusade at (401) 440-1866.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.