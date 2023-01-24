Local colleges’ online programs remain among U.S. News’ best

PROVIDENCE – Johnson & Wales University and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth’s online programs are still ranked high among the best such programs across the country, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Online Programs rankings that were released Tuesday.

The news outlet latest rankings include data on 1,832 programs across the U.S., the most U.S. News ever included. Programs noted in the new rankings are MBAs, non-MBA business programs, nursing, criminal justice, nursing and information technology.

Six local colleges and universities – Bryant University, JWU, New England Institute of Technology, Salve Regina University, UMass Dartmouth and the University of Rhode Island – appeared in U.S. News’ 2023 rankings, the same institutions that appeared in the news outlet’s online program rankings a year ago. UMass Dartmouth had the highest ranking of all the local colleges, being ranked No. 12 for offering the best online bachelor’s programs for business.

UMass Dartmouth appeared in eight different rankings, while JWU appeared in seven. Among the rankings JWU appeared in was the best online bachelor’s programs for psychology, which the university ranked No. 28 – the highest of all Rhode Island-based colleges.

Salve was once again ranked No. 51 in overall best online criminal justice master’s programs. New England Tech was ranked No. 93 in both overall best online bachelor’s programs and best such programs for veterans.

Bryant was ranked No. 65 for best overall online MBA programs. URI again was ranked between No. 65 and No. 85 in overall best online master’s in information technology programs.

The colleges who appeared in U.S. News’ rankings, their rankings and categories, are:

Bryant University

65: Overall best online MBA programs

Johnson & Wales University

28: Best online bachelor’s programs for psychology

47: Overall best online master’s in criminal justice programs

112: Best online bachelor’s programs for business

113: Overall best online bachelor’s programs

113: Best online bachelor’s programs for veterans

116: Overall best online master’s in business programs non-MBA

197: Overall best online MBA programs

New England Institute of Technology

93: Overall best online bachelor’s programs

93: Best online bachelor’s programs for veterans

Salve Regina University

51: Overall best online master’s in criminal justice programs

122: Overall best online master’s in business programs non-MBA

169: Overall best online MBA programs

Unranked: Overall best online master’s in nursing programs

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

12: Best online bachelor’s programs for business

46: Overall best online master’s in information technology programs

67: Overall best online master’s in business programs non-MBA

70: Best online MBA programs for veterans

82: Overall best online master’s in nursing programs

95: Overall best online bachelor’s programs

95: Best online bachelor’s programs for veterans

102: Overall best online MBA programs

University of Rhode Island

65-85: Overall best online master’s in information technology programs

103: Overall best online master’s in business programs non-MBA

221: Overall best online master’s in education programs

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.