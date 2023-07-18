Local physician surrenders license for multiple violations, including storing expired medicines

PROVIDENCE – A local physician has been forced to surrender his license to the R.I. Department of Health and is prohibited from practicing in the state after being found to have committed numerous violations, including prescribing medications to patients while his license was suspended and storing expired medications at his offices.

According to a consent order signed July 14 by RIDOH officials, Dr. Boris Bergus, who operated America’s Vein & Cosmetic Surgery Centers in both East Greenwich and Lincoln, must surrender his license and pay $14,750 in fines and fees for the multiple infractions. Bergus had been practicing medicine in the state since 1990.

Documents from RIDOH show that in December 2021, RIDOH officials found multiple stored medications that were expired during an unannounced investigation at Bergus’ offices. Some of the medications found in patient use areas at Bergus’ offices by investigators had expired more than a decade ago, per RIDOH’s findings.

“The wide distribution of outdated, expired and/or mislabeled medications throughout the clinical treatment areas utilized by respondent supports the conclusion that these medications are in use, or easily could be used intentionally or inadvertently in the treatment of patients,” RIDOH investigators reported, also noting that Bergus continuing to practice medicine “presents an immediate danger to the public.”

- Advertisement -

Bergus’ was subsequently suspended for that infraction. However, Bergus, according to RIDOH, also allegedly engaged in a personal relationship with a patient, prescribed medications while his license was suspended, prescribed controlled substances to patients – including to an immediate family member – and submitted claims for services while his license was suspended. Bergus denied all the claims, according to the RIDOH documentation.

Per the signed agreement, Bergus – who signed the agreement May 16 – waives his right to appeal RIDOH’s ruling and agrees to “not seek reinstatement” of his license to practice in Rhode Island.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.