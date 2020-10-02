Locke Lord enters into agreement following allegations of gender pay discrimination in Providence

PROVIDENCE – Locke Lord LLP has agreed to resolve allegations of pay discrimination at its Providence office, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday.

The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs had alleged, following a routine compliance evaluation, that the company discriminated in its practice of issuing bonuses to 22 female associates. The company in its agreement did not admit to the allegations but will provide relief to the affected associates totaling $150,000 in lost bonuses and interest, according to the DOL. The funds include $124,947 in back pay and $25,053 in interest. The company will also assure that all employees are afforded equal employment opportunities going forward.

The DOL noted that there has not been any adjudicated finding that the company violated any laws. As part of the agreement, the OFCCP will not institute administrative or judicial enforcement proceedings related to the allegations.

The DOL alleged that the company had failed to identify, through in-depth analysis, whether there were gender-based disparities in its bonus compensation systems as applicable to individuals employed as associates at its Providence office. As part of the agreement, the company will perform such analysis. The company also agreed to develop and implement an auditing system that periodically measures the effectiveness of its total affirmative action program, including identifying barriers to equal employment opportunity, particularly with regard to female employees, when administering its bonus pay practices for the associate position in Providence.

“Locke Lord is working with us to ensure pay equity for its female associates,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Director Craig Leen in a statement. “Together, we will ensure that the company’s employment practices comply with equal employment opportunity requirements.”