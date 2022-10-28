Long-awaited bike bridges will use modular system

By
-
TEMPORARY FIX: Kathleen Gannon, left, board chair of the Rhode Island Bike Coalition, rides across a temporary, boardwalk-style bridge as part of a detour along the East Bay Bike Path going over the Barrington River in Barrington with coalition members Judy Menton, center, and Chris Menton. The old bridge seen in the background is one of two along the bike path that will be replaced following an allocation of federal money for transportation infrastructure improvements awarded to the state in August. PBN PHOTO/KATE WHITNEY LUCEY
TEMPORARY FIX: Kathleen Gannon, left, board chair of the Rhode Island Bike Coalition, rides across a temporary, boardwalk-style bridge as part of a detour along the East Bay Bike Path going over the Barrington River in Barrington with coalition members Judy Menton, center, and Chris Menton. The old bridge seen in the background is one of two along the bike path that will be replaced following an allocation of federal money for transportation infrastructure improvements awarded to the state in August. PBN PHOTO/KATE WHITNEY LUCEY
After nearly three years of uncertainty, frustration and sometimes outright pessimism for East Bay Bike Path users and alternative transportation advocates, the tentative replacement of the trail’s two dilapidated river bridges in Barrington received a long-awaited commitment in September. In a gathering at Police Cove Park in Barrington on Sept. 26, state and local officials…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display