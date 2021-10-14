Longtime owners sell Taylor Rental in North Kingstown after 50 years

NORTH KINGSTOWN – After operating in town for more than 50 years, David and Elise Kenyon, former owners of landmark equipment rental company Taylor Rental, have sold the business and its property to new management.

The independently owned company and the property at 7785 Post Road were purchased by Dino Caparco, of East Greenwich, according to Coastal Business Brokers, which represented the seller.

The real estate company said the terms of the business deal were not being disclosed. However, public records filed in North Kingstown show that the property at 7785 Post Road was sold for $435,000 by BrittRev Realty LLC, which is registered to David Kenyon, to another Rhode Island-based limited liability company called 7785 Post Rd NK LLC, which is registered to Caparco.

The Taylor Rental name is a registered trademark of the True Value Co., according to a Coastal Business Brokers news release announcing the sale, with locations across the state providing a wide array of equipment rentals to homeowners, businesses and general construction contractors.

Caparco, who comes to the Taylor Rental location in North Kingstown with a 20-year background as a mechanical engineer and is a “seasoned” real estate investor, according to the release, plans to use his experience to grow the business and continue serving the community.

