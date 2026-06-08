Longtime Rhode Island Credit Union CEO David Suvall to retire

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RHODE ISLAND Credit Union CEO and president David B. Suvall will retire after 45 years with the organization. Nancy L. Zeppa will succeed him on July 1. / COURTESY OF RHODE ISLAND CREDIT UNION

WARWICK – Rhode Island Credit Union CEO and President David B. Suvall will retire after 45 years with the organization, the financial institution announced Monday. Chief Operating Officer Nancy L. Zeppa has been named his successor. She will take over as CEO and president on July 1. Suvall joined the Warwick-based credit union in 1981

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