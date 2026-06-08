Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – Rhode Island Credit Union CEO and President David B. Suvall will retire after 45 years with the organization, the financial institution announced Monday. Chief Operating Officer Nancy L. Zeppa has been named his successor. She will take over as CEO and president on July 1. Suvall joined the Warwick-based credit union in 1981

WARWICK – Rhode Island Credit Union CEO and President David B. Suvall will retire after 45 years with the organization, the financial institution announced Monday. Chief Operating Officer Nancy L. Zeppa has been named his successor. She will take over as CEO and president on July 1.

Suvall joined the Warwick-based credit union in 1981 as vice president and controller and has served as president and CEO since 2006.

During his tenure, Rhode Island Credit Union grew into a $425 million institution serving nearly 30,000 members through six branch locations.

“Serving as the President/CEO of Rhode Island Credit Union has been one of the greatest honors of my career," Suvall said in a statement. "As I prepare to retire, I have full confidence in our leadership team and my successor Nancy L. Zeppa.”

Zeppa, who has been with the credit union since 1977 and has overseen major technology, lending and operational initiatives during her nearly five decades with the organization.

Zeppa said she was honored to be selected by the board and thanked Suvall for his leadership and support during the transition.