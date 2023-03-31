LOST IN EMISSIONS: Businesses befuddled by state’s net zero goals

AMPED UP: Zachary Cobb, left, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence vice president of services, and Steven Ilmrud, vice president of operations, demonstrate one of the charging stations at the North Kingstown company that are part of the company’s ambitious plans to offset the emissions it produces with renewable energy or credits by 2030.  PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
So far, the 10 electric vehicle charging stations tucked away in the corner of the 200-space parking lot at Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Inc. haven’t gotten much use from the company’s employees since they were installed a year ago. Still, Steven Ilmrud, Hexagon vice president of operations at the North Kingstown factory, doesn’t consider them a…

