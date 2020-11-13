Loureiro Announces Relocation of Rhode Island Office to Providence

Admiral Street Location Facilitates Access to Clients, Prospects and Government Agencies

PROVIDENCE, November 13, 2020 – Loureiro Engineering Associates, Inc. (Loureiro), a full-service engineering and construction company, has announced the relocation of its Rhode Island team to an expanded office in Providence. This move solidifies Loureiro’s geographic footprint and supports the firm’s continued expansion throughout New England.

At 4,000 square feet, the new space is approximately double the size of the firm’s previous location at 400 South Country Trail in Liberty Hill Office Park in Exeter. Loureiro will occupy a newly-renovated suite on the third floor of 10 Admiral Street, a historic mixed-use facility originally constructed in 1850, listed on the National Register of Historic Places and known locally as the Union Paper Company building

“We’ve had a home in Rhode Island for the past decade,” states president Brian Cutler. “While our previous location in Exeter has served us well for many years, we were presented with an opportunity to immerse ourselves in the capital city that we could not refuse. The move to Providence made sense for us on a number of fronts. Most importantly, it situates us closer to current and prospective clients, including the government agencies that we interact with regularly in support of our design and construction projects.”

With exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, and high ceilings, the new Providence office will house Loureiro’s growing Rhode Island staff which provides a complete range of civil engineering, environmental engineering and heavy civil construction services.

About Loureiro:

Headquartered in Plainville, Connecticut, with offices in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and North Carolina, Loureiro Engineering Associates, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned, full-service multi-disciplinary firm providing engineering, environmental health and safety, energy, facility, waste management consulting, construction, and laboratory analytical services.