MacDonald promoted to Chief Program Officer, Housing and Supportive Services at Crossroads Rhode Island

John F. MacDonald, MSW, LCSW, will serve as Chief Program Officer, Housing and Supportive Services for Crossroads Rhode Island where he will help the organization provide people with permanent housing and access to ongoing support. John has worked for Crossroads for nine years, most recently as Vice President for Adult Services. Crossroads strives to help homeless or at-risk individuals and families secure stable housing. Its services include housing in more than 370 residences statewide, 24-hour/7-day-a-week emergency services, education, employment services and case management.