Magaziner still top fundraiser in 2nd Congressional District race

PROVIDENCE – Seth Magaziner is still the runaway leader in both fundraising and having cash on hand for the crowded race to succeed Rep. James R. Langevin, D-R.I., in the U.S. House, and all candidates increased their campaign spending during the second quarter.

That’s according to the second-quarter campaign finance forms that six of seven current and former candidates filed July 15 with the U.S. Federal Election Commission. All financial information noted in the forms are as of June 30, with the second quarter commencing April 1.

According to the forms, Magaziner – the current R.I. treasurer who on June 30 received Langevin’s endorsement for Congress – has raised $2.09 million as of June 30, and has $1.7 million cash on hand for his campaign. Both of those figures are more than double than what former Cranston Mayor and Republican candidate Allan W. Fung has raised ($849,893) and has cash on hand ($762,303).

Sarah Morgenthau, former deputy assistant secretary for travel and tourism with the U.S. Department of Commerce, has raised $688,769 to date and has $621,011 in cash on hand. Morgenthau, though, took out another $100,000 loan on her campaign June 29 – the day before Langevin gave his blessing toward Magaziner – and now has $200,000 in personal loans to fund her campaign, per her report.

Former Providence City Councilor and state Rep. David Segal to date has raised $404,187 for his campaign, with $324,939 cash on hand. He also took out a $40,000 loan in early June, increasing his loan total to $65,000 to date. Clarendon Group CEO Joy E. Fox has raised $280,162 as of June 30 and has $172,970 in cash on hand.

Robert Lancia, the Republican candidate from Cranston who suspended his campaign June 29, had raised $77,561 as of June 30 and had $39,152 in cash on hand.

While most candidates saw their contributions slow down during the second quarter, their campaign spending increased. Most of the candidates’ spending has been on catering, printing needs, payroll and various advertising, among other campaign-related matters.

Magaziner has spent $397,427 on his campaign, the most of all the remaining candidates, including $298,976 during the second quarter alone. Morgenthau spent $251,543 on her campaign between April 1 and June 30, and $267,765 overall. Fox’s spending skyrocketed in the second quarter, with 94%, or $100,424, of her total campaign spending coming between April 1 and June 30.

Segal’s spending in the second quarter increased sixfold and has spent $143,983 to date. Fung to date has spent $137,590 on his campaign, with $118,788 of it coming in the second quarter alone.

Notable business figures who contributed to Magaziner’s campaign, according to his report, include Rhode Island Manufacturers Association Executive Director David M. Chenevert, Sensata Technologies CEO and President Jeffrey J. Cote, retiring National Education Association of Rhode Island Executive Director Robert A. Walsh Jr., Bally’s Corp. Executive Vice President of Strategy and Operations Marc A. Crisafulli, and former Hasbro Inc. chairman and CEO Alfred J. Verrecchia.

Fung’s campaign contributors include Charles Calenda, an attorney for Coventry-based Inman & Tourgee who is also running as a Republican against Peter F. Neronha for R.I. Attorney General; DiPrete Engineering President Dennis DiPrete; Dimeo Construction Co. President Bradford Dimeo; and Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus.

Fox received some of her financial campaign support from Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England CEO Dana Borrelli-Murray, former Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP senior counsel John J. Partridge and former state Sen. Myrth York.

Refugee Dream Center founder and Democratic candidate Omah Bah’s second-quarter campaign finance form is currently unavailable on the FEC site. It is unclear if the Bah campaign had requested an extension with the FEC to submit his form. Also, Bah’s first-quarter form, which notes he received $9,624 in contributions through March 31, doesn’t state where the money came from.

Bah campaign representatives didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.