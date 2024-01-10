Maggiacomo named president of Duffy & Shanley

Enrollment is now open! Deadline is February 16th to enroll. No extensions can be granted.

PROVIDENCE – Annette Maggiacomo, who has three decades of experience in the public relations industry, is the new president of Duffy & Shanley Inc. Maggiacomo, who previously served as the senior leader at the 51-year-old firm, will succeed Jon Duffy, who is transitioning to the role of CEO. Maggiacomo will continue to oversee the

Maggiacomo will continue to oversee the consumer public relations practice at the agency, specializing in national consumer media relations, out-of-the-box brand awareness campaigns, social media programs, executive-thought leadership and cause-marketing initiatives.

"After nearly 15 years as a senior leader at Duffy & Shanley, I embrace the opportunity to propel the agency into our next chapter with our commitment to exceptional client service remaining at our core,” Maggiacomo said. "I’m confident we can build upon the agency's legacy of success to deliver unmatched solutions for our clients in the years to come, and I look forward to leading our talented team into a new era of growth and innovation.”

A partner at Duffy & Shanley since 2008, Maggiacomo was hired as a public relations account executive in 1997. She has been honored by PRNEWS as PR Professional of the Year and recognized as a “40 Under Forty” award winner by Providence Business News.

She's an active member of the P.R. Club of New England, where she judges the organization’s annual industry awards program, and she’s a frequent guest lecturer at New England colleges and universities.

Under Maggiacomo’s leadership, Duffy & Shanley’s team has won a record 75 Bell Ringer Awards, including several for campaign of the year.

Duffy will provide strategic guidance, mentorship and continued support to the agency and its valued clients in his new role.

"I am incredibly proud of all that Duffy & Shanley has accomplished in 50 years, evolving from a local public relations agency into a nationally regarded player. I’m confident that Annette's leadership will bring Duffy & Shanley to even greater heights," Duffy said. "As CEO, I am eager to continue supporting the agency's growth and working closely with Annette and the entire team to ensure our clients receive the best possible strategic counsel and creative solutions.”

