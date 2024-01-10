Maggiacomo named president of Duffy & Shanley

By
-
ANNETTE MAGGIACOMO, at right, was named president of Duffy & Shanley Inc. in Providence. She will succeed Jon Duffy, at left, who is transitioning to the role of CEO.  / COURTESY DUFFY & SHANLEY INC.

PROVIDENCE – Annette Maggiacomo, who has three decades of experience in the public relations industry, is the new president of Duffy & Shanley Inc. Maggiacomo, who previously served as the senior leader at the 51-year-old firm, will succeed Jon Duffy, who is transitioning to the role of CEO.   Maggiacomo will continue to oversee the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display