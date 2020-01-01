PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association has chosen Providence-based Mahr Inc. as the winner of its annual award, recognizing a company representing growth and success in Rhode Island manufacturing.

This year the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association Awards Dinner will be held at the Graduate Hotel, 11 Dorrance St., Providence, on Jan. 23, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Valet parking is included for the $135 cost to attend the dinner, according to RIMA.

Mahr manufactures precision-measurement equipment for the automotive, electronics, medical technology and other industries. The German-based metrology-equipment company is more than 150 years old.

Mahr added new facilities, new products and welcomed 30 new employees to its Rhode Island team in 2018. Its Americas headquarters in Providence has more than 170 full-time employees.

- Advertisement -

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.