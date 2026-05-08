Makeup artist brings runway, celebrity expertise to Newport studio

After nearly 20 years in Boston, New York and London, including a 14-year mentorship under cosmetics pioneer Bobbi Brown, Rhode Island native Liz O’Malley has styled celebrities from Allison Janney to Bethenny Frankel and seen her work in Vanity Fair, W Magazine and Marie Claire. Now, she’s putting that expertise to work in Newport. “For the first time, I have a physical space,” O’Malley said. “Everything I did before was on location.” Her studio, Liz O’Malley Makeup, which opened in November 2025 at 36 Franklin St., combines in-studio services with luxury retail, offering cosmetics, skin care, bridal makeup, event styling and personal ­consultations. O’Malley said her style emphasizes enhancing natural beauty rather than masking it. “It’s really the beauty of looking at someone and applying what will enhance their natural beauty,” she said. “It’s you at your most confident. It’s you at your best you.” Being in Newport, weddings are a major part of the business, she added. She hopes the new space will allow her to expand services and grow her team, which currently consists of her and an assistant. “I’m a couple months into this place, but I’m still excited to see what happens in Newport after spring,” she said.