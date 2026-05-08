Makeup artist brings runway, celebrity expertise to Newport studio

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LOOKING YOUR BEST: Liz O’Malley is the owner of Liz O’Malley Makeup in Newport.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
LOOKING YOUR BEST: Liz O’Malley is the owner of Liz O’Malley Makeup in Newport.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

After nearly 20 years in Boston, New York and London, including a 14-year mentorship under cosmetics pioneer Bobbi Brown, Rhode Island native Liz O’Malley has styled celebrities from Allison Janney to Bethenny Frankel and seen her work in Vanity Fair, W Magazine and Marie Claire. Now, she’s putting that expertise to work in Newport. “For

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