Subscriber-only Content This article is available only to PBN Subscribers. To get unlimited access, please subscribe by following the link below. Subscribe Now Already a subscriber? Login now

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

If you looked up at the sky on Oct. 19, 2019, you might have caught sight of history being made somewhere among the stars. On that day, NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir – a Brown University alumna – became the first to take part in an all-female spacewalk. Their job was to fix…