Man, child found dead in Warwick after report of domestic disturbance

WARWICK – A man and a child were found dead Thursday morning after police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Frawley Street, multiple news outlets reported. Officers responded to the scene after reports that a child was shot and the alleged shooter was still inside the home, according to WLNE-TV ABC 6. Police entered the home and found the dead child and an adult male who appeared to be suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both the nearby Lippit Elementary School and Warwick Veterans Memorial Middle School were in a shelter-in-place response that has since been lifted, according to WPRI-TV CBS 12. The incident remains under investigation. This story will be updated.