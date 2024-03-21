Man, child found dead in Warwick after report of domestic disturbance

A MAN AND CHIILD were found dead Thursday morning after Warwick Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Frawley Street, multiple news outlets reported.

Officers responded to the scene after reports that a child was shot and the alleged shooter was still inside the home, according to WLNE-TV ABC

