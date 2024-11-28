Mansard-style Victorian on East Side of Providence sells for $1.85M

PROVIDENCE – A Mansard-style Victorian home containing four residential units on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.85 million, making it the second-most-expensive multi-unit residential property sale in the county so far this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in this transaction.

The 435 Angell St. home contains 5,000 square feet of living space, six full bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to Residential Properties, which cited records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service to show this is the second-largest multi-family home sale for 2024 in Providence County.

The home, in the heart of the Wayland Square neighborhood, splits up the space between four units, which were recently updated, according to Residential Properties.

The expanded first-floor unit contains 750 square feet of living space, with a recent addition that matches the home’s historic character, the real estate firm said. The unit includes a chef’s kitchen with a walk-in pantry and bay window overlooking a backyard patio, the firm said.

The home’s primary suite features a spa bath, along with a steam shower, a soaking tub and a large walk-in closet, according to Residential Properties.

Outside, the home’s 0.12-acre lot is host to a “professionally designed,” landscaped yard, marked by bluestone pathways, a new cedar perimeter fence with four gates and a cozy gas fire pit, according to Residential Properties.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth $905,300, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers in this transaction were represented by Cherry Arnold and Carl-Heinz Henschel, both of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The buyers were represented by the Erkkinen Cohen Group at Residential Properties.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by John Moran III, of Little Compton, and it was purchased by Sharon Rounds, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.