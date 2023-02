Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Compliance problems with a state registry of short-term vacation rentals are reigniting debate over the program that went into effect last year despite a veto from Gov. Daniel J. McKee. A trio of Newport area lawmakers in a Jan. 25 statement lightly admonished the hundreds of Newport property owners still missing from the state list…