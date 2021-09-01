Marchese named dean of URI College of Engineering

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Anthony J. Marchese is coming cross country to lead the University of Rhode Island’s College of Engineering.

URI recently announced that Marchese, who served as associate dean for academic and student affairs at Colorado State University’s Walter L. Scott Jr. College of Engineering, has been named dean of URI’s College of Engineering. URI said Marchese will succeed outgoing dean Raymond Wright, who is retiring after 14 years, and will begin his tenure Jan. 1, 2022.

Marchese, URI said, will provide direction, advocacy and oversite to the engineering colleges, faculty, staff and students, as well as promote academic, research and community service missions. He will also build partnerships with national and international academic institutions, businesses, and federal and local governments through the engineering college, URI said.

“I am simultaneously humbled and exhilarated at the prospect of stewarding the College of Engineering on its upward trajectory, while staying grounded in its core values as a public, land-grant research university,” Marchese said in a statement. “The next generation of college graduates will be charged with solving civilization-scale challenges in energy, environment, climate and human health, and I know that the URI community is ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work.”

