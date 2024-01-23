Marcum acquires Federman, Lally & Remis tax and accounting firm

PROVIDENCE – Marcum LLP, a national accounting and advisory firm with an office in Providence, recently announced its acquisition of Connecticut-based tax and accounting firm Federman, Lally & Remis LLC, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Founded in 1991, the Farmington, Conn.-based tax and accounting firm catered to a variety of industries, including automotive, real estate, food and beverage, retail, manufacturing and nonprofit, according to a news release.

The merger strengthens Marcum’s team in the New England automotive and food and beverage sectors, adding five partners and 12 associates, while “bringing invaluable experience to Marcum’s tax and assurance divisions,” according to the release.

“The alignment between Marcum and FLR is clear. FLR’s unwavering commitment to addressing intricate business challenges with tailored solutions mirrors our process at Marcum. Their well-regarded reputation and adept problem-solving capabilities make them an excellent fit for us,” Marcum Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Weiner said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

FLR clients can expect to benefit from a variety of additional services, including “a comprehensive suite of specialized business and financial solutions such as R&D [research and development] tax credits, international tax, transaction advisory, and cyber and information security services,” according to the release.

“It’s not just about matching business services or industry proficiency,” FLR founding partner Bob Lally, who joins Marcum as the office managing partner in Farmington, said in a statement. “It’s the shared culture and values that truly excite us. Both Marcum and FLR champion a workplace that prizes collaboration, innovation, and professional advancement. This partnership has opened up new horizons for our team, allowing us to achieve even greater success.”

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

“FLR’s reputation and intimate knowledge of the local landscape will be pivotal,” Anthony Scillia, Marcum’s New England regional managing partner, said in a statement. “Their breadth of talent is a formidable addition to Marcum, and we anticipate they’ll be instrumental in our future growth.”