Marcum to become top-12 firm after largest merger in firm history

PROVIDENCE – An international accounting and advisory firm with offices in Providence is now among the 12 largest nationwide after joining forces with another New York company.

Marcum LLP Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Weiner announced the merger with Friedman LLP in an email on Tuesday. The two firms, which will together keep the name Marcum LLP, now have more than 3,500 employees and $1 billion in annual revenue with 38 offices nationwide. The deal, which closed Sept. 1, also expands specialized services in industries including consumer and industrial products; digital assets and blockchain; private client services; and media, gaming and entertainment, according to a news release.

Friedman’s cybersecurity company, CyZen, has also become part of Marcum’s cybersecurity and digital forensics group while its China team will add 75 people to Marcum’s Asia team.

Frederick R. Berk and Harriet Greenberg, Friedman’s co-managing partners, will serve as partners at Marcum. Berk will also co-lead the firm’s real estate group and belong to its executive committee.

- Advertisement -

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“With our mutual priority on client service excellence, the strong synergies between our businesses, the alignment of our operating philosophies, and a shared culture focused on team member success, Friedman and Marcum see tremendous opportunities in this partnership for both our clients and our people,” Weiner said in a statement.

The news comes two months after Marcum acquired Providence-based Piccerelli, Gilstein & Co. LLP. Marcum has 125 employees in Rhode Island, according to PBN’s 2022 Book of Lists.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.