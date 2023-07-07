Marissa Burke

Senior Manufacturing Manager

Amgen

JEN LYTLE (she/her/hers) started her career at Amgen in West Greenwich, RI in 2005 in the Quality Control laboratories as an analyst in Microbiology. Through her career at Amgen she has held varying roles in Quality Control and Quality Assurance advancing to management positions including the Sr. Manager role for site Disposition.

Jen gained expertise in Raw Material and Product Disposition, an important role her team had in serving patients. In 2023, Jen joined the Manufacturing team as a Senior Manager leading a talented team that supports commercial manufacturing operations.

Jen has a passion for mentoring, coaching and developing others to reach their career aspirations. Her desire to help others led her to Amgen and has continued to inspire her each day. Outside of work, she enjoys time with her husband and two active boys.

401.304.7607

Mhicke02@amgen.com

www.amgen.com

YEARS IN CURRENT INDUSTRY 12

YEARS WITH CURRENT ORGANIZATION 6

EDUCATION Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, University of Rhode Island