Mark Light Joins Centreville Bank As Vice President, Commercial Banking Relationship Manager

Centreville Bank President, CEO and Chairman of the Board Harold M. Horvat today announced that Mark A. Light, Jr. has joined the bank as vice president, relationship manager.

As a member of the commercial banking team at Centreville, including its division, Putnam Bank, located in Connecticut, Light will focus on enhancing existing and building new business relationships in Central and Eastern Connecticut.

Light comes to Centreville Bank with some 16 years of progressive experience in retail, small business, and commercial banking. Most recently, he served as vice president, relationship manager at Berkshire Bank in Willimantic, CT. Light is a United States Navy, Gulf War Veteran. He resides in Coventry, CT, with his wife and two children.