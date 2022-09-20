Marstone expands wealth management services to community banks

PROVIDENCE – Financial technology firm Marstone Inc. recently expanded its digital wealth management platform into the community banking space, beginning with a North Carolina-based bank, according to a news release.

The partnership between Providence-based Marstone, investment advisory firm Detalus Advisors LLC and Bank of Oak Ridge will allow the bank’s customers to access Marstone’s digital wealth management and financial health and wellness platforms, including investment advice. The model also opens up Marstone’s Registered Investment Advisor services for other community banks in the future.

Marstone has partnered with St. Louis-based Detalus since 2020, acting in a sub-advisory role for day-to-day management of Detalus’ digital accounts.

The community banking offering marks an “innovative expansion of the relationship,” according to the release.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.