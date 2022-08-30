Marstone launches digital financial wellness platform

PROVIDENCE – Financial technology firm Marstone Inc. recently launched a new interactive platform aimed at helping institutional clients such as banks with their customers’ financial planning, according to a news release.

Marstone Maps is an interactive, online tool that offers financial tips and interactive simulations and scenarios to help users understand and plan for financial goals, according to the release.

Described as a “turnkey solution” for Marstone’s institutional clients, the platform also lets users integrate their benefits from various accounts and investments, tracking funds against expenses to consider timing and feasibility of long-term financial goals.

Marstone has offices in Providence and New York.

