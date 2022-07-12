Marstone teams up with global assets manager American Century Investments

PROVIDENCE – Financial technology firm Marstone Inc. is teaming up with global assets manager American Century Investments to offer its digital wealth services, according to a news release.

The partnership will bring Marstone’s digital wealth management platform to American Century Investments clients and their $230 billion collective global assets. The deal also marks the beginning of American Century’s new, digital-first business line using Marstone’s digital advice services, the release stated.

Marstone, which has offices in Providence and New York, will provide fully customizable investor assessments, client onboarding, personalized dashboards, money movement capabilities, trading and rebalancing services, and goals-based planning to American Century clients.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

