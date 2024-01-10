Marx named U.S. SBA’s acting Rhode Island district director

PROVIDENCE – Catherine Marx, the current Connecticut district director for the U.S. Small Business Administration, will at least temporarily oversee the administration’s district office located in the state next door.
The administration announced Wednesday that Marx has been named the acting director for the SBA’s Rhode Island district office. She will temporarily succeed Mark S. Hayward, who retired at the end of last month
after more than 30 years with the federal agency.
Marx, the SBA says, has more than three decades of public service at all levels, including the federal level. She became Connecticut’s district director in 2020 and was vital in assisting small businesses across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, including giving small business owners to more than $14.5 billion in pandemic federal relief funds.
Marx also served with the U.S. Department of Commerce, New York Regional Census Bureau and other public service roles, the SBA said, and began her career in the financial services industry.
“My role is to continue his leadership and champion the SBA mission,” Marx said in a statement. “With two active disaster declarations in Rhode Island, I will ensure that Rhode Island has all the resources and tools it needs, to assist the small business community in the Ocean State.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.