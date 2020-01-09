Mass. adds 1K clean energy jobs in 2019

BOSTON – The Massachusetts clean-energy industry continued to grow in 2019, adding 1,000 jobs and increasing its share of the gross state product, according to a new report from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center.

The 1% growth in clean-energy workers in 2019 brings the state’s total clean-energy jobs to more than 111,000 people, an 86% increase since 2010, the report stated. Clean-energy jobs account for 3.1% of jobs statewide.

Southeast Massachusetts experienced the highest regional job growth rate in 2019, increasing 1.5% to 26,295 jobs. Over 55% of regional jobs are in sales and distribution, followed by 22% in installation. Energy efficiency, demand management and clean heating and cooling dominated the region, claiming 90% of technology jobs, compared to 9% and 1% in renewable energy and alternative transportation, respectively.

As of 2018, the clean-energy sector accounted for 2.5% of GSP, contributing $13.9 billion. This represents a 5% increase over the previous year, and a 52% increase in the last five years.

By comparison, Rhode Island employed 16,021 workers in the clean-energy sector at the start of 2019, a 1% increase over the prior year, according to the 2019 Clean Energy Report from the R.I. Office of Energy Resources and R.I. Executive Office of Commerce. The 2019 report, released in June, projected industry jobs to hit 16,908 by 2020.

Like Massachusetts, energy-efficiency jobs were most prevalent, accounting for 59% of clean energy jobs.

Both states’ reports noted the difficulty in hiring – 80% of Rhode Island employers and 88% of Massachusetts counterparts reported difficulty finding qualified workers.

Rhode Island’s 2020 report will be published this summer, according to Chris Kearns, OER’s policy and legislative liaison.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.