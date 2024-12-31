Mass. lawmakers approve school bus traffic-safety cameras

BOSTON – Bay State communities could install automated traffic-enforcement cameras on school buses under a bill recently approved by state lawmakers. Cameras would take photos and videos of cars that may drive by stopped buses, according to WPRI-TV CBS 12. Police departments would review the footage and decide if fines should be issued. The bill

BOSTON – Bay State communities could install automated traffic-enforcement cameras on school buses under a bill recently approved by state lawmakers. Cameras would take photos and videos of cars that may drive by stopped buses, according to WPRI-TV CBS 12. Police departments would review the footage and decide if fines should be issued. The bill requires buses with the cameras to be clearly marked. Footage must be destroyed within 30 days for recordings where there are no violations and within 1 year of the resolution of a violation case. Cameras were tested on buses in Salem and Peabody last year and they caught more than 3,000 drivers passing school buses illegally. The bill now heads to Gov. Maura Healey’s desk.