Massachusetts IT support firm to open North Providence office in March

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Business information technology support company Cinch I.T., based in Worcester, Mass., announced it is opening 12 new locations around the country, including an office in North Providence.

The new offices are a response to demand for remote technology support stemming from the coronavirus, with more people working from home, according to the company.

The address for the North Providence location is yet to be determined. It is expected to open in March by local franchisee Jason Anderson and will service northern Rhode Island, Cinch I.T. said in an email. The new office team will consist of three account managers, three on-site technicians and more than 30 help desk/support staff.

During the pandemic, Cinch I.T. said it received triple the amount of support requests as it would normally receive, as many businesses adapted to remote work early this year. Cinch I.T. typically services small to midsized businesses that outsource their information technology operations to the firm, and says its corporate hub handled 80% to 90% of help requests on behalf of its franchisees.

“What we’re seeing right now is that in-house technicians are struggling to handle the increase in IT responsibilities that come with remote work,” said Rick Porter, Cinch I.T.’s president, in a statement.

In addition to its home offices in Worcester, Cinch I.T. already has Massachusetts locations in Framingham, Marlborough, Newton, Taunton and Woburn. In addition to the North Providence location, its office in Troy, Mich., is also in development. Additional expansion, with 10 more locations, is planned for Texas, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Connecticut and Georgia, the company said.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.